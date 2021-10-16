Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,010. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.22.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

