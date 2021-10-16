Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €70.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Bechtle stock opened at €58.54 ($68.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.75 and its 200 day moving average is €130.88. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12-month high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

