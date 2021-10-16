Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €144.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €126.28 ($148.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €134.34 ($158.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.80.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

