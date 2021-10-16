BABB (BAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $882,264.00

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One BABB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a total market cap of $34.13 million and $882,264.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00205361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00093722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,837,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

