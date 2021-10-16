Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

