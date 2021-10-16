Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

