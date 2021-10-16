Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.
Banco BPM Company Profile
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.