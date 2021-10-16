Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

