Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

