Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 97,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,721,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

