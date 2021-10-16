Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 706.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,574 shares of company stock worth $1,540,967. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

