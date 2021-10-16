Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 94,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

