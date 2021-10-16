Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,614 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agora were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agora by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

API stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.