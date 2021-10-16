Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Cytokinetics worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $1,545,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

