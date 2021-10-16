Barclays Increases Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 235

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

Get Man Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.20 ($2.99).

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.