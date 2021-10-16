Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WZZAF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,749.50.

WZZAF stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

