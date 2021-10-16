Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $531.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.38. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

