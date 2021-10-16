Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 58,600 Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EUSG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,180,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,597,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000.

EUSG remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 50,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,440. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

