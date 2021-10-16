Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

