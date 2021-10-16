Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $653,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,755,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ DCRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 10,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.