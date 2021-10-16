Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSI. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KSI remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,659. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

