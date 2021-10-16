Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $905,000 Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $720,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $9,665,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $127,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,332,000.

NASDAQ RCLF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,703. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

