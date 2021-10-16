Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

