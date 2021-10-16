BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 15th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BCB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

