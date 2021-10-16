BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get BCE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.63. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3762922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.