Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $82,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHE stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

