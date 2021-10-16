Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

KBX opened at €92.00 ($108.24) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

