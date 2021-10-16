BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 4.5%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.55. 8,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,102,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,658 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2,172.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,207 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

