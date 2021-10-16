Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 3.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.20 and last traded at $68.92. 28,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,837,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $75,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

