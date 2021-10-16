BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

