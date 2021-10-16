BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.