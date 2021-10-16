BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 682.28, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,282 shares of company stock worth $10,832,983. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

