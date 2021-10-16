Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Head-To-Head Survey

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 2.41 $16.41 million $7.56 1.80 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.64 $1.95 billion $0.92 12.88

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus N/A N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.96%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Bioventus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

