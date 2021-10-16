Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $525.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007626 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,590,263 coins and its circulating supply is 22,442,507 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

