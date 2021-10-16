Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $53,144.78 and $744.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.