Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.99 and approximately $98.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,818.68 or 1.00330702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $458.61 or 0.00756560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

