BitMart Token Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and $17.79 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BMX is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 643,596,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

