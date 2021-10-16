BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 38.0% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 327,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,124. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
