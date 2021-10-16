BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $94,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 514,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 170,965 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.22 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

