BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $129,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. 52,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,119. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.