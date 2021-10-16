BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCT. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 221.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,149 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 100.0% in the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 720,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 251.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 114.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.
About BlueCity
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.
