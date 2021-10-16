BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCT. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 221.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,149 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 100.0% in the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 720,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 251.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 114.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLCT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.80. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.