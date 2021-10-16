BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLUA remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

