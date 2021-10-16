Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their target price on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.