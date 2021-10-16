Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $309.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.