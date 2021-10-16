Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,403 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

