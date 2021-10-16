Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $10,438,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 78,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

RDY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

