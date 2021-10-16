Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

