Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,861 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $946,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.