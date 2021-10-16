Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $10,179,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.30 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

