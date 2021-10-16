BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 97.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several analysts have commented on ASX shares. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

